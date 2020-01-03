Five arrested for robbing, killing driver in Dabri

Five men were arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a driver in Dabri area in order to celebrate the New Year with the looted amount, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Ritik (20), Saurabh (20), Gaurav Singh (20), residents of Dabri, Vikas Paswan (21), a resident of Durga Park and Saurabh (20), a resident of Dashrathpuri, they said.

On December 25, the body of a man was recovered from Dabri area with multiple stab wounds. The deceased was later identified as Vipin Kumar Yadav, a native of Bihar who was working as a driver in Delhi, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV camera footage of nearby areas and found five suspected persons near the place where the body was recovered, the officer said.

"The accused were arrested on Thursday when they were out to commit another robbery. The robbed mobile and the knife used in the murder were also recovered from their possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. Interrogation revealed that on December 24, the accused gathered in Durgapuri in the evening and planned to have liquor and drugs together, but were short of money.

They decided to rob someone to enjoy new year's eve, the DCP said. At around 11:30 pm, they noticed Yadav coming from Dabri flyover side while talking on a mobile phone. They assumed that he was a businessman returning home with money.

Expecting him to be carrying a hefty amount, Singh grabbed Yadav's back while the others asked him to hand over all his valuables. The victim fought to save himself and a scuffle broke out, Alphonse said. Ritik stabbed Yadav with a knife, Saurabh snatched his mobile and they all fled from the spot, the officer said.

