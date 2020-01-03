Maharashtra speaker visits paddy procurement centers in Bhandara

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Friday visited paddy procurement centers in Bhandara and promised farmers that an offline mechanism would be developed if the online system suffered glitches. He asked officials to ensure farmers are not inconvenienced in the paddy procurement process.

"In case there are technical problems in the online procurement system, we will develop offline mechanisms from next year," the Congress MLA from Sakoli told farmers. He directed officials to develop a system so that procurement token numbers can be sent on mobile phones to save farmers' time.

