Left Menu
Development News Edition

Property owners in east Delhi get UPIC cards

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 00:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 23:48 IST
Property owners in east Delhi get UPIC cards

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday began distribution of Unique Identification Code (UPIC) cards to property owners, a facility meant for widening the property tax net, officials said. At an event held at the EDMC headquarters at Patparganj here, the civic authority also launched a property tax management portal.

A UPIC card contains details of property owners. The first three digits of the card will denote ward number, the next four digits will denote colony number and the remaining digits will specify the respective properties. The objective of the UPIC project is to widen the property tax base in EDMC jurisdiction, officials said.

"Under this project, grievance redressal will be done through a centralized call center," a senior official said. EDMC has 795 colonies in 64 wards and a survey for issuing UPIC cards has been completed in 32 wards. By March 2020, it is hoped that all properties in east Delhi will be included in the property tax net, he said.

East Delhi Mayor Anju and senior EDMC officers were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike -militia spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. sees no domestic threat but New York braces for Iranian retaliation

U.S. authorities and major cities saw no imminent threats on Friday from potential Iranian retaliation over a U.S. air strike that killed Tehrans most prominent military commander, but New Yorks mayor said his city was bracing for an attack...

Saudi Crown Prince discussed measures for reducing tension in region in call with Pompeo - state news agency

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed measures for reducing tension in the region in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on events in Iraq on Friday, according to the state news agency. Earlier on Friday, the ministry...

Yemen government backs Soleimani's killing -minister

Yemens Saudi-backed government on Friday said it considered the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani an important step to end conflict in the region. The comment was posted on Twitter by Muammar al-Iryani, Information Minister ...

Violence in Sudan's West Darfur left 65 dead, peacekeepers say

Violence in Sudans West Darfur region over the past week has left at least 65 people dead and more than 50 injured, as well as displacing thousands, an international peacekeeping mission said on Friday. The intercommunal clashes that erupte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020