LeT millitant arrested in Srinagar

A Lashkar-e-Taiba millitant was arrested from a hospital here on Saturday, police said.

Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of Bandipore district in north Kashmir, was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city, a police official said.

Dar belonged to the LeT outfit and further details are awaited, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

