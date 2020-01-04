LeT millitant arrested in Srinagar
A Lashkar-e-Taiba millitant was arrested from a hospital here on Saturday, police said.
Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of Bandipore district in north Kashmir, was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city, a police official said.
Dar belonged to the LeT outfit and further details are awaited, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Congressional resolution on Kashmir not fair characterisation of situation in J&K: Jaishankar
Congressional resolution on Kashmir not fair characterisation of situation in J&K: Jaishankar
Briefly discussed Kashmir with Pompeo, US lawmakers seek info on CAA: Jaishankar
Jaishankar refuses to meet Congresswoman Jayapal for moving resolution on Kashmir in US House
Friday prayers held at historic Jamia Masjid in Kashmir