UP Police seeks transfer of cheating case against Sonakshi Sinha to Mumbai

The Uttar Pradesh Police has submitted an affidavit in a court in Moradabad district seeking the transfer of the alleged cheating case against actress Sonakshi Sinha to Mumbai.

The case against Sonakshi and others was registered on a complaint filed on February 22, 2019, by the owner of an event management company who asserted that the actress allegedly did not attend the event even after taking a hefty payment.

"The MoU [between the owner and actress] shall be governed by the laws of India and the courts of Mumbai shall have exclusive jurisdiction," the police stated in the affidavit. (ANI)

