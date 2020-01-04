Over 8 lakh devotees visit Shirdi Sai Baba temple during New Year celebrations, donate 16.93 crores

Shirdi Saibaba temple witnessed a heavy influx of devotees, who thronged the shrine to seek blessings for the year ahead. Over eight lakh devotees visited the temple for the new year celebrations.

The Saibaba Sansthan Trust of Shirdi, during the celebrations, received around Rs 16.93 crores from the devotees, of which the donation box collection was Rs 9.54 crore. The temple also received offerings of 1.25 kilograms of gold worth Rs. 42 lakhs and 17 kilograms silver worth Rs. 5 lakhs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.