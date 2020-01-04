Left Menu
Kota: Infant death toll in JK Lon Hospital rises to 107

Following the death of an infant in the morning, the death toll in JK Lon Hospital here has risen to 107, officials said on Saturday.

Visuals from JK Lon Hospital in Kota, Rajasthan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Following the death of an infant in the morning, the death toll in JK Lon Hospital here has risen to 107, officials said on Saturday. A three-member state government committee of doctors, who was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24, found that Kota's JK Lone Hospital is short of beds and it requires improvement.

However, the committee gave a clean chit to the doctors for any lapses over the recent death of infants admitted there. A Central government team reached the hospital on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

As per the government report, at least 91 infants lost their lives at the government hospital in December last year. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Chief Secretary of Rajasthan to submit a detailed report within 4 weeks about the steps being taken to address the issue.

The Commission also asked the Chief Secretary to ensure that such deaths of the children do not recur in future due to lack of infrastructure and health facilities at the hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

