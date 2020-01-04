Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, saying bigotry is a dangerous, age-old poison that knows no borders. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi termed Friday attack reprehensible and said the only known antidote to bigotry is love, mutual respect, and understanding.
"The attack on Nankana Sahab is reprehensible & must be condemned unequivocally. Bigotry is a dangerous, age-old poison that knows no borders. Love + Mutual Respect + Understanding is its only known antidote," he said in a tweet. A violent mob attacked the Nanakana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan Friday and pelted it with stones.
Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of the first Sikh guru Guru Nanak Dev.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Pakistan
- Congress
- Nankana Sahab
- Guru Nanak Dev
- Sikhguru
ALSO READ
U.S. to resume military training program for Pakistan - State Dept
Congressional resolution on Kashmir not fair characterisation of situation in J&K: Jaishankar
Pakistan Bar Council condemns DG ISPR's criticism of detailed verdict against Musharraf
Congressional resolution on Kashmir not fair characterisation of situation in J&K: Jaishankar
Pakistan study blames HIV outbreak in kids on bad healthcare