2 women on two-wheeler killed after falling under lorry wheels

Two women in their 40swere killed on the spot when the two-wheeler they were riding fell and came under the wheels of a lorry at Avanashi in nearby Tirupur district on Saturday, police said

Kanagamani and Sivaani lost control over their vehicle and they fell under the lorry which ran over them, the police said, The bodies of the deceased have been sent fora postmortem and further investigations begun, they said

