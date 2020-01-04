Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

Nation

DEL14 UP-CAA-2NDLD PRIYANKA Anti-CAA protest: Priyanka makes unscheduled visit to Muzaffarnagar, Meerut; meets affected families

Muzaffarnagar/Meerut (UP): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday made unscheduled visits to Muzaffarnagar and Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh to meet the families who bore the brunt of alleged "police excesses" following violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act or were affected by the clashes.

DEL15 PB-NANKANA-SGPC Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara: SGPC to send 4-member delegation to Pak

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body which manages Sikh shrines, will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation following a mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

DEL10 NANKANA-RAHUL Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, saying bigotry is a dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders.

DEL9 JK-LD ATTACK Teenager injured as terrorists hurl grenade on CRPF personnel in Srinagar

Srinagar: Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade on CRPF personnel in Kawdara locality here on Saturday, resulting in injuries to a 16-year-old boy, police said.

DEL8 NAIDU-RS-ETHICS Plaints against 19 MPs rejected over procedure; Naidu calls for awareness about Ethics panel rules

New Delhi: The Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha rejected complaints against 19 MPs as they were filed without following prescribed procedures, prompting Upper House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to direct officials to create awareness among public about the functioning of the panel, sources said.

DEL17 CAT-RESULT CAT results announced, 10 candidates score 100 percentile

New Delhi: Ten candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), results of which were announced on Saturday.

DES21 DL-NANKANA-PURI Attack on shrine: Do protesters need more evidence of minorities' oppression in Pak, asks Union min

New Delhi: A day after a mob attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri sought to know on Saturday whether those protesting across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) needed more evidence of oppression of minorities in the neighbouring country.

BOM1 MH-SAVARKAR-NCP NCP calls for withdrawal of Seva Dal's booklet on Savarkar

Mumbai: The NCP, a key Congress ally, Saturday called for withdrawal of a controversial Seva Dal booklet which claims that Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse were in a physical relationship.

DES2 UP-NOTICES Ant-CAA stir: 46 served notices for damaging public property in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: The district adminstration has sent notices to 46 people for their alleged involvement in damaging public property during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests here.

LEGAL

LGM1 TL-COURT-JAGAN CBI court directs AP CM Jagan to appear before it on Jan 10

Hyderabad: A Special CBI court here has directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to appear before it on January 10 in connection with alleged 'quid pro quo' investments into his firms.

LGM2 KL-COURT-DILEEP Ker court junks actor Dileep's discharge petition

Kochi: A trial court on Saturday dismissed a plea filed by Malayalam film actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case of alleged abduction and molestation of a south Indian actress in 2017,seeking to exclude him from the list of accused.

FOREIGN

FGN27 PAK-LD GURDWARA Gurdwara Nankana Sahib "untouched and undamaged"; reports of desecration "false": Pak govt

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday rejected the media reports that the historic Gurdwara Nanakana Sahib in Lahore was desecrated in a mob attack, saying the birthplace of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak remains "untouched and undamaged" and the "claims of destruction" of one of the holiest Sikh shrines are "false". By Sajjad Hussain

FGN21 AUS-PM-INDIA-VISIT Aus PM postpones India visit over bushfires crisis back home, says look forward to rescheduling

Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday officially postponed his four-day state visit to India from January 13 due to the raging bushfire crisis in his country, saying he looks forward to rescheduling the visit at a mutually convenient time in the coming months. By Natasha Chaku

FGN23 US-TRUMP-2NDLD SOLEIMANI Iranian Gen Soleimani made death of innocent people his 'sick passion': Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said Iranian General Qasem Soleimani had made the death of innocent people his "sick passion" and contributed to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London, a day after ordering the drone attack that killed the powerful Revolutionary Guards commander in Iraq. By Lalit K Jha

FGN16 US-SHRINGLA-TRADE India close to concluding a trade package with US: Shringla

Washington: India and the US are close to concluding a trade package that would provide enhanced market access to both countries, India's outgoing Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said. By Lalit K Jha.

