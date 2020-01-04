Rajasthan reels under cold conditions, Fatehpur coldest at 3.4 deg C

Rajasthan continued to reel under cold weather conditions with Fatehpur town in Sikar district being the coldest place in the state recording a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Ganganagar recorded a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius. Churu, Sikar city, Pilani, Dabok, Bikaner, Jaisalmer registered a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees Celsius, 7.4 degrees Celsius, 7.8 degrees Celsius and 8.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The night temperature in Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer, Barmer, and Jodhpur was 9.1 degrees Celsius, 9.6 degrees Celsius, 9.9 degrees Celsius, 10.2 degrees Celsius and 10.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The weatherman has predicted light rains at a few places in the state till Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.