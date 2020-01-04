LeT militant arrested in Srinagar

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, wanted for his role in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, was arrested from a hospital here on Saturday, police said. Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir, was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city, a police official said.

A police spokesman said arms, ammunition and incriminating material have been recovered from his possession. Terming the arrest of Dar as a "major breakthrough", the spokesman said he was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and had been active since 2014.

"He was arrested on a credible input. He was wanted by law for his complicity in a series of terror crimes including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities," the spokesman said. As per police investigations, the spokesman said, he was part of a terror group operating in village Kullan in Ganderbal district and had sustained injuries in an encounter in Kullan in which a Pakistani terrorist identified as Khalid alias "Zargam" was killed last year.

"According to police records, he is a close associate of proscribed LeT commander Saleem Parray alias Billa and is involved in several terror attacks. He has been part of terror groups responsible for planning and executing several terror attacks on security establishments in the area. He was also involved in several cases of civilian atrocities," the spokesman said. He said 10 cases have been registered against him in Hajin in Bandipora and in Gund in Ganderbal since 2014.

