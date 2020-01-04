HP: Snowfall in Mandi district's Devidarh area

Devidarh area in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district received snowfall on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light rain, estimated at less than 5 mm/hour and light snow, estimated at less than 5 mm/hour between 3.10 pm and 6.10 pm in Mandi for today.

As per the latest reports, Mandi received 0.6 mm rainfall on Saturday, around 21 per cent less than the normal figures for the region. No specific warnings have been issued for the district and adjoining areas of the state for IMD. (ANI)

