Mulling law against outside boats fishing off Guj coast: CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said his government was thinking of bringing a legislation to prevent "unauthorised, unregistered" boats of other states from fishing in the Arabian Sea along the coast here. Rupani said he had received representation from the state's fishermen on this and he had assured them of safeguarding their interests.

"One of the concerns of the fishermen is that unauthorised, unregistered boats from other states should be stopped (from fishing in the sea along Gujarat coast). Gujarat government has even made a decision regarding this. If required, we will go ahead with Act and ordinance," he said. "We will prevent unauthorised fishermen (from other states) coming here for fishing activities and will take legal action against them," he said.

Rupani said fishermen have demanded that they be covered under the Kisan Credit Card like farmers so that they could avail loan benefits. "We have assured them that we will talk to the Central government regarding this," he said.

Rupani said his government pays Rs 300 per day as compensation to fishermen from Gujarat who end up in Pakistan jails in case they inadvertently cross the international maritime border and are nabbed by agencies of the neighbouring country. He said the government had also decided to pay Rs 2 lakh to the kin of fisherman going missing in the Arabian sea, after lapse of a year..

