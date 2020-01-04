Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Why are they standing with rioters', taunts CM Adityanath after Priyanka visits families

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 19:37 IST
'Why are they standing with rioters', taunts CM Adityanath after Priyanka visits families
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

After Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met families affected by violence during anti-CAA protests, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that those "repeatedly rejected" by people were still pursuing politics of appeasement and questioned the show of "sympathy for rioters". "Why so much sympathy to those who burn, vandalize your property? Why are they standing with rioters and hooligans who harm peace, security and public property of the country," a tweet from Yogi Adityanath Office said.

"People are watching and they understand. Despite being rejected repeatedly, they are not desisting from the politics of appeasement. They will never succeed in their designs," it said. The tweets came hours after Priyanka Gandhi made an unscheduled visit to Muzaffarnagar and Meerut districts to meet the affected families, but did not refer directly to her.

"Maintaining peace and tranquillity is the responsibility of your government and it is fulfilling it with full commitment," another tweet said. Earlier on Saturday morning, Priyanka Gandhi met the families who have alleged police excesses during the recent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi BJP leaders stage demonstration against anti-CAA protests

BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and party vice president Shyam Jaju, on Saturday staged a demonstration against the recent violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and created awareness about the law in Aj...

CBI searches passport official's premises, recovers Rs 12 lakh cash, docs of 45 bank accounts

The CBI on Saturday recovered Rs 12 lakh in cash and documents related to assets worth Rs 31 lakh during searches at the premises of a senior superintendent of Regional Passport Office, Lucknow, officials said. The agency has registered a c...

Maha: Road Safety Week to be held between Jan 11-17

The Maharashtra governments transport department will observe the 31st edition of Road Safety Week from January 11-17. Several activities like womens two-wheeler rally, eye check-up and medical camps for drivers, workshops, social media ca...

Man killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

A man was killed in a tiger attack in Rajur tehsil of eastern Maharashtra Chandrapur district on Saturday, a forest official said. The incident took place in compartment no. 137 under the Wirur Forest Range. Santosh Ganpat Khamankar 45, re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020