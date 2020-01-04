Left Menu
14-days judicial custody for ASI arrested on rape charge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puri
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 19:40 IST
14-days judicial custody for ASI arrested on rape charge

A suspended assistant sub-inspector of police in Odishas Puri district was on Saturday sent to jail after being arrested on charge of raping a married woman three months ago. The ASI identified as Chittaranjan Dash was produced before the Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Isha Patis court which rejected his bail petition.

The judge sent the suspended ASI to 14 days judicial remand, a government advocate said. Earlier on Friday, the state government had suspended the ASI after he was arrested on allegation of the 30-year-old woman. The woman on January 2 had lodged a written complaint before the SDPO, Pipili alleging that she was raped by Dash.

The woman alleged that the ASI raped her at his residence when she visited the place in connection with a case. The police has registered a case under section 342, 376 and 506 of IPC against the ASI based on the woman's complaint. He was also subjected to medical examination before being produced in the court.

However, the woman has refused to undergo medical examination claiming that there is no point in the procedure as the incident took place three months ago. The woman has recorded her statement under section 164 of CrPC before the magistrate.

However, SP, Puri, Umashankar Dash said that there had been a mismatch in the written allegation made by the woman before the police (SDPO, Pipili) and the court (magistrate). "We are probing into different angles in the case.

There has been a mismatch in the case. We will probe all into those," the SP said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

