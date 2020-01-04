Nine injured after roof of building collapses in Delhi

Nine people, including five children, were injured after the roof of a building collapsed in Uttam Nagar area here on Saturday, officials said. According to the Fire Department, they received information about the incident at 3.01 pm following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The roof of the first floor made from 'Kota stone' collapsed, they said, adding that nine people sustained injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital. The victims were identified as Dulari Devi (47), Rakhi (30), Dharminder (30), Akhil (3), Sonam (12), Kannu (8), Akansh (6), Sanjeev (11) and Rani (30), they said.

Devi's condition was stated to be critical, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

