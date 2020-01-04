Kodanadu murder, heist case accused given three-day parole

The district court here on Saturday granted a three-day parole to Walayar Manoj, one of the accused in the Kodanadu estate, murder and heist cases, to perform the last rites of his father who expired two days ago in Kerala. As the petition for parole came up for hearing, the district judge P Vadamalai gave the parole to Manoj and directed that be produced before court on January 7.

Manoj is one of the 10 accused in the murder of a security guard and heist in the bungalow in Kodanadu belonging to late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa and lodged in the Central jail here. His counsel had filed a petition seeking parole to Manoj to perform the last rites of his father who died two days ago in Thrissur, Kerala.

