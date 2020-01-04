Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

Nation

DEL20 UP-CAA-3RDLD PRIYANKA Anti-CAA protest: Priyanka meets affected families in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut

Muzaffarnagar/Meerut (UP): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met the families affected by alleged "police excesses" and violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

DEL30 UP-CAA-ADITYANATH 'Why are they standing with rioters', taunts CM Adityanath after Priyanka visits families

Lucknow: After Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met families affected by violence during anti-CAA protests, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that those "repeatedly rejected" by people were still pursuing politics of appeasement and questioned the show of "sympathy for rioters".

DEL32 DL-NANKANA-LD PROTEST Hundreds protest near Pak High Commission against mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

New Delhi: Hundreds of people thronged the streets leading to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi's Chanakyapuri on Saturday and protested against the mob attack and stone-pelting on devotees at the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, in Lahore.

DEL39 AVI-AIRINDIA-CMD 'Rumours' of Air India's shutdown are baseless: CMD

New Delhi: Air India chief Ashwani Lohani on Saturday said that "rumours" of the disinvestment-bound airline's shutdown are "all baseless", weeks after he told the Civil Aviation Ministry that the carrier's financial situation was "grossly untenable" for sustaining operations.

DEL37 NANKANA-SONIA India should press for immediate arrest, action against culprits in Pak gurdwara attack case: Sonia

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday condemned the "unwarranted and unprovoked" attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by an unruly mob.

DEL23 NANKANA-BJP Nankana Sahib incident justifies CAA: BJP

New Delhi: Condemning the attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the BJP on Saturday said that the incident justifies amendments made to the citizenship law to protect minorities in three neighbouring countries.

BOM4 MH-DHANOA-RAFALE Dhanoa rails against politicisation of defence purchase deals

Mumbai: Referring to the row over the Rafale purchase deal, former Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said on Saturday that such controversies slow down defence acquisitions, affecting the armed forces' capabilities.

DEL34 LD COLD Fresh snowfall in HP, JK, Uttarakhand; marginal rise in temperature across northern plains

New Delhi: Several areas in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Saturday as the mercury rose marginally across north Indian plains, which had been under the grip of a severe cold spell for over two weeks

CAL4 BH-SUSHIL NPR Sushil Modi dares WB, Kerala CMs not to implement CAA, NPR

Patna: Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday dared West Bengal and Kerala Chief Ministers, Mamata Banerjee and P Vijayan respectively not to implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Registers if they can.

LEGAL

LGD6 UP-COURT-2NDLD BAIL Activist Sadaf Jafar, ex-IPS officer Darapuri, 13 others held for anti-CAA protests granted bail

Lucknow: A court here granted bail on Saturday to social activist Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer SR Darapuri, besides 13 others arrested in connection with anti-CAA protests in Lucknow.

LGB1 MH-COURT-FADNAVIS Poll affidavit case: Be present in court on Jan 24, Fadnavis

told Nagpur: A court in Nagpur on Saturday granted exemption from appearance to BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in a complaint seeking criminal proceedings for non-disclosure of cases against him in his election affidavit.

FOREIGN

FGN31 UK-INDIAN-LABOUR

Indian-origin British MP launches bid for Labour Party leadership London: Indian-origin British MP Lisa Nandy has formally launched her bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader, urging the party members to "change course" to avoid becoming "irrelevant" in the wake of the party's worst defeat in over 70 years in the last month's general election. By H S Rao

FGN30 CHINA-HK-OFFICIAL

China removes its top official in Hong Kong in first major change after pro-democracy protests Beijing: China replaced its top official in Hong Kong on Saturday, days after President Xi Jinping expressed concern over the continued pro-democracy protests posing a major challenge to the ruling Communist party. By K J M Varma

FGN27 PAK-LD GURDWARA

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib "untouched and undamaged"; reports of desecration "false": Pak govt Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday rejected the media reports that the historic Gurdwara Nanakana Sahib in Lahore was desecrated in a mob attack, saying the birthplace of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak remains "untouched and undamaged" and the "claims of destruction" of one of the holiest Sikh shrines are "false". By Sajjad Hussain

FGN23 US-TRUMP-2NDLD SOLEIMANI

Iranian Gen Soleimani made death of innocent people his 'sick passion': Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has said Iranian General Qasem Soleimani had made the death of innocent people his "sick passion" and contributed to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London, a day after ordering the drone attack that killed the powerful Revolutionary Guards commander in Iraq. By Lalit K Jha.

