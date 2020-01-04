21 suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested in Jaipur
The Jaipur police arrested 21 suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers, including a college student, from different parts of the city on Saturday. The arrests were made during a special drive, 'Operation Clean Sweep', against drug peddling and bootlegging.
Several police teams conducted simultaneous raids in Vishwakarma, Jhotwara, Bhankhrota, Bagru, Brahmpuri, Amber, Nahargarh Road, Transport Nagar, Muhana, Vidhayakpuri and Kho-Nagorian areas. Five kg ganja, 27 gm charas, five cartons of beer and Rs 1.52 lakh in cash were recovered from the possession of the 21 arrested, police said.
Among the arrested is a B.Com final-year student of a noted college, the police said. "He has been a meritorious student but became a drug addict. He smuggles charas from Kota and supplies to other students," the police added.
