WB: Portion of Bardhaman Station building collapses, 2 injured

A portion of the Bardhaman Railway Station building collapsed on Saturday evening, injuring two persons, an Eastern Railway (ER) spokesman said. They were taken to the Bardhaman Medical College Hospital, the official said, adding, Railway doctors have also rushed to the medical facility.

The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical, said Additional SP (Bardhaman), D Roy. "The portion of the two-storeyed station building at Bardhaman collapsed at 8.10 pm," ER spokesman Nikhil Chakraborty said.

Construction and repair work was underway at the century-old station building, nearly 100 km from Kolkata, another official said. Chakraborty said train services were not affected owing to the incident in front of platform number 1 at the busy station on the Howrah-New Delhi route.

"Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have cordoned off the incident site," he said. Another small portion of the same building also collapsed around 9.30 pm, but no one was injured as people moved away from the station premises after the initial incident, ER sources said..

