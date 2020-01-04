Man wanted in four ATM thefts held in Nagpur

A man wanted in four ATM thefts in Nagpur and Gadchiroli districts were arrested here on Saturday, the police said. The accused was identified as Jagdish alias Ganesh Shivshankar Babre (30), resident of Bela village of Bhandara district.

After learning that he was hiding in Hasanbagh locality, officials of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural police started looking for him in the area, said inspector Anil Jittawar. An informer told the police that Babre was working as a school bus driver in the city.

After identifying and locating the bus, police officials who posed as morning walkers nabbed Babre when he got onto the bus on Saturday morning, the officer said. Babre was the kingpin of a gang that targeted ATMs, said inspector Jittawar.

He was suspected to have stolen cash from an ATM in the Aroli area in 2015, in the Kuhi area in 2017, in Hingna in 2018 and in the Gadchiroli district in 2019. He was also wanted in two cases of theft registered in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindawara district, the police officer said, adding that further probe was on...

