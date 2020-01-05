Saubhagya power scheme brings electricity to 20k households in Rajouri
Thousands of houses in far-flung areas of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing a positive difference in their lives after receiving electricity connection under the Soubaghya Electricity scheme. Over 20,000 houses have received the power and people here expressed happiness and said without electricity the children were facing a lot of problems.
"We are very happy after receiving the electricity connection. It is a great help for the children especially. It is difficult to work without the electricity and the availability of it plays an important role," Sarfraz Ahmed Jamola. "There were around 20,000 houses in the district that never had access to electricity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it possible by implementing schemes. We have provided all the houses with electricity," Sajid Parvez Sarpanch told ANI.
Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana - 'Saubhagya' a new scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25, 2017. Under Saubhagya free electricity connections to all households (both APL and poor families) in rural areas and poor families in urban areas will be provided. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
