Alert along India-Nepal border after inputs of suspected terrorists in UP

  Basti
  Updated: 05-01-2020 14:31 IST
  Created: 05-01-2020 14:29 IST
Two suspected ISIS terrorists have entered Uttar Pradesh, following which an alert has been sounded along the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Siddharth Nagar districts, a top police official said on Sunday.

"It has come to the fore that two wanted terrorists Abdul Samad and Iliyas can try to enter Nepal from Uttar Pradesh," IG (Basti range) Ashutosh Kumar said on Sunday.

Acting on this, the alert was sounded in Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Siddharth Nagar districts along the border, he said.

