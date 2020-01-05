J&K: CRPF party treks 12 km to provide assistance to family stranded on highway

A CRPF party trekked 12 km to provide food items to a family including a woman and her three children who were stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district due to landslides, an officer said on Sunday. The CRPF acted swiftly after getting a frantic call at its assistance desk 'Madadgaar' from a woman named Asifa who along with her children and two other family members were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu but got stranded at Digdole due to a massive landslide, the officer said.

"CRPF troops led by Inspector Raghuveer of 157 Battalion walked 12 kms to provide food, water and other items to the family of Asifa who was stuck for hours at Digdole NH-44 along with her kids due to a massive landslide. Asifa had contacted @CRPF Madadgaar for help," the CRPF said on Twitter. When contacted, a CRPF officer said that the party left their camp at around 8.30 pm on New Year's day and within 45 minutes reached the distressed passengers.

"Madadgaar contacted the 84th battalion headquarters and a message was passed to the nearest company. The personnel reached the stranded family and provided food, tea, biscuits, water and fruit to them," the officer said. The party returned to their camp around midnight, the officer added.

After remaining closed for four days due to multiple landslides at Digdole and Chankerkote, the highway was reopened for one-way traffic on Sunday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.