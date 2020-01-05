Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muslim Sewa Sangathan protests against CAA in Dehradun

Muslim Sewa Sangathan and people from different organisations here on Sunday staged a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 16:03 IST
Muslim Sewa Sangathan protests against CAA in Dehradun
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Muslim Sewa Sangathan and people from different organisations here on Sunday staged a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The protesters, with black ribbons on their face, demanded immediate withdrawal of the Act and warned the government not to suppress the people's movement.

"The CAA is not acceptable at any cost. The government should immediately take back this decision. The NRC and the CAA are dividing the country on the basis of religion," said a protestor. Some protestors said the CAA violates the secular identity of the country while others fear that it will endanger their linguistic and cultural identity.

The personnel of city police and paramilitary forces were deployed in large numbers as part of the security measures. Senior police officials were monitoring the situation. Protests have erupted across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Renovation chief: Notre Dame Cathedral is not saved yet

Paris, Jan 5 AP The French general who is overseeing the reconstruction of the fire-devastated Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is not saved yet. General Jean-Louis Georgelin told French broadcaster CNews on Sunday that the cath...

'Serious' cyber attack hits Austrian ministry

Austrias foreign ministry has been targeted by a serious cyber attack, officials said, warning another country could be responsible. The attack, which began Saturday, was continuing on Sunday and experts say it could last several days, a fo...

College bus driver held for sharing child porno videos in TN

In its intensified drive against child pornography, police on Sunday arrested a driver of a private engineering college near here for allegedly sharing such videos with his friends. Based on a tip-off that 25-year old Sathyamurthy, staying...

Marble domes of Bibi Ka Maqbara to get new glow

The marble domes of the Bibi Ka Maqbara, the famous 17th century Mughal-era monument here, is set to get a new shine. The domes and other marble parts of the mausoleum would undergo scientific conservation, an Archaeological Survey of Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020