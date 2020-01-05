Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Cleanest city' Indore earns Rs 4 cr annually through waste

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 17:10 IST
'Cleanest city' Indore earns Rs 4 cr annually through waste

Indore, which has been adjudged the cleanest city in the country three times in a row, has been earning about Rs four crore annually by putting garbage to good use, an official said on Sunday. A private company has invested Rs 30 crore under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode by setting up a plant to process 300 tonnes of dry waste through artificial intelligence, Asad Warsi, the Centre's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan's adviser for Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), told PTI.

With its robotic technology, the plant, spread over an area of four acres, segregates dry waste items like plastic, glass and metal. "As per an agreement, the firm has been paying Rs 1.51 crore premium from its profit to the IMC," he said.

The IMC has been producing compost and bio-CNG fuel from the wet waste, Warsi said. "Besides, the construction and demolition waste is being turned into bricks, tiles and other stuff, which fetches the civic body Rs 2.5 crore annually," he added.

The IMC has given the task of garbage collection to three NGOs. In the first phase, these NGOs have started collecting dry waste from 22,000 households by paying Rs 2.5 per kg of waste to the house owner, Warsi said.

Besides, these NGOs have been paying a premium to the IMC as per the terms and conditions on which they have been handed over the work, he said. Nearly 1,200 tonnes of waste, comprising 550 tonnes of wet waste and 650 tonnes of dry waste, was being disposed of daily in Indore, which has population of about 35 lakh.

Last week, Indore took a lead in the cleanliness survey 2020 in the country. The survey's final and decisive lap started on Saturday and will complete this month-end, in a prelude to rank the country's cleanest city next year.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced results of the Swachh Survekshan League 2020 (Quarter 1 and Quarter 2) on December 31. In the two surveys (Swachh Survekshan Leagues) carried out between April and June and between July and September last year, Indore emerged as the cleanest city of India.

The result of the survey conducted from October to December is yet to be announced..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

India condemns 'targeted killing' of Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar

India on Sunday strongly condemned the targeted killing of a minority Sikh community member in Peshawar, an incident that took place in the backdrop of an attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs MEA sa...

Kejriwal misled people, BJP will form govt in Delhi under Modi's leadership: Shah

In a no-holds-barred attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday accused the AAP chief of misleading people and failing to fulfil his election promises, even as he exuded confidence that the BJP will form gov...

Hezbollah leader says Soleimani killing marks new phase for region

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani marked a new phase in the history of the Middle East. Referring to the date of Soleimanis killing in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad,...

Snow, rain forecast for Himachal

The meteorological department on Sunday issued orange and yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, an official said. Light rain, snowfall occurred at isolated places over the state in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020