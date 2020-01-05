Left Menu
Bangladeshi Hindus living in Kendrapara will get Indian

  Kendrapara
  Updated: 05-01-2020 17:37 IST
Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste on Sunday said Bangladeshi Hindus living in Odishas Kendrapara district and earlier served deportation notices will be conferred with Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). "The Bangladeshi Hindus living here were earlier branded as illegal immigrants and were asked to pack their bags more than a decade ago. However, CAA will make them Indian citizens," the Union Minister of State for Steel said.

Kulaste was speaking while launching Jana Sampark Yatra in Ramchandi village in Mahakalpada tehsil of Kendrapara district. He explained to the people the positive perspective of CAA. As many as 1,551 people from Mahakalpada tehsil were officially tagged as Bangladeshis and were served 'Quit India' notice. However, the deportation move was kept on hold following protest from several quarters.

The union government has enacted the CAA for conferring citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Christians and Zoroastrians, who came to India before December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the BJP leader said. The act pledges to confer citizenship not snatch citizenship. Canards are being spread by vested interest regarding the act, he said, adding that people need not worry about the CAA.

The law has been duly passed in the Parliament and no state government could stop it from implementation, Kulaste said. The union governments record books say Odisha is home to 3,987 Bangladeshis infiltrators.

Bengali-speaking people living here are feeling relieved. The Union ministers announcement on Sunday has reassured them, said a local resident of Chapalli village, Ramen Mandal..

