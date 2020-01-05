Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt mulls leaner CAPFs; merger, rotation of troops on cards

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 17:39 IST
Govt mulls leaner CAPFs; merger, rotation of troops on cards

The government is working on an ambitious proposal to transform various paramilitary forces into leaner and compact fighting units by undertaking probable steps like merging and rotating older troops amongst them, informed officials said. They said a special committee of senior Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers and Union Home Ministry brass has been constituted to deliberate on the issue and present a final report to the ministry by the middle of this year.

One of the proposals that is being discussed by the committee of the Directors General (DsG) and Special Secretary (internal security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs is to merge some forces to make them leaner, fighting fit and task-oriented for a specific border guarding role or a specialised counter-terrorist task. It is being discussed if the two border guarding forces, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), could be merged to create a uniform unit to guard the entire eastern land border along countries like China and Nepal, a senior official told PTI.

At present, their task is separate. While the ITBP guards the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, the SSB mans the 1,751 km front with Nepal and another 699-km border with Bhutan. A few discussions have taken place on the subject but merits have to be analysed before going ahead with the merger of these two forces as against the post Kargil war policy decision to have 'one force for one border', another official said.

Both the forces are just under one lakh personnel in strength and have their unique culture and regimentation. More discussions are in the offing and nothing has been finalised, officials said. Another proposal in the discussion stage is the merging of country's largest paramilitary force CRPF with the counter-terror commandos force, NSG.

The two forces are very different from each other but the discussion is to possibly have a single command for the two forces, officials said. While the CRPF is the lead force for maintenance of law and order, anti-Naxal operations and counter-insurgency, the NSG is the premier federal strike force for counter-terror and counter-hijack operations.

The sheer core competencies of these two forces can be blended to achieve the target of having a single force to combat terror and hijack incidents and Maoist and insurgency threats, they said. However, the proposal is only at discussion stage at present and many other issues are to be analysed before it is accepted or rejected, the officials added.

Another proposal in the works is to have a physically fit profile for the over 3 lakh personnel strong CRPF in order to use it as the first instrument of strike in all theatres of the internal security domain. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently visited the CRPF headquarters here to review its operational preparedness, had asked the force to see if policy steps can be taken to keep its profile young and fit.

CRPF then constituted a six-member committee of officers to prepare a blueprint if a threshold cut-off age can be fixed after which its personnel can be shifted to "relatively static duties" within the organisation or such personnel can be given less hard duties. The committee headed will also analyse if such personnel can be "absorbed" in other CAPFs like the SSB or the airports security force CISF to ensure better "rest and recuperation" for them.

All the CAPFs comprising the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB apart from the National Security Guard (NSG) have been asked by the MHA to look for and induct modern technology and gadgetry to perform their duties either along the borders or in the hinterland, officials said. The home minister during his maiden visits to the head offices of a number of these forces has stressed on primarily two subjects: welfare of troops to keep them motivated for their task and using modern technology to ease their hard task without fail, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

India condemns 'targeted killing' of Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar

India on Sunday strongly condemned the targeted killing of a minority Sikh community member in Peshawar, an incident that took place in the backdrop of an attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs MEA sa...

Kejriwal misled people, BJP will form govt in Delhi under Modi's leadership: Shah

In a no-holds-barred attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday accused the AAP chief of misleading people and failing to fulfil his election promises, even as he exuded confidence that the BJP will form gov...

Hezbollah leader says Soleimani killing marks new phase for region

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani marked a new phase in the history of the Middle East. Referring to the date of Soleimanis killing in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad,...

Snow, rain forecast for Himachal

The meteorological department on Sunday issued orange and yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, an official said. Light rain, snowfall occurred at isolated places over the state in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020