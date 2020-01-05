Khattar launches CAA awareness campaign in Hyr, condemns attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday condemned the mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Lahore and said if required, protests will be held against countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan so that the rights of minorities residing there are protected. Addressing a gathering at Panchkula after launching a 'Sampark Abhiyan', as part of the BJP's nationwide awareness campaign on the amended Citizenship Act, he alleged that a few opposition parties are misguiding the people of the country by spreading false information without understanding the provisions of the law.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act aims to provide citizenship to minorities from neighbouring countries who arrive here after facing oppressing on the basis of their religion, Khattar said. It is being propagated among the Muslims that the law aims to take away their citizenship, but in reality it is to give citizenship, the chief minister said while exhorting people to remain cautious and not fall prey to these rumours.

Consider this Act as in the interest of humanity, he said. "The Citizenship Act is not a new one. It came into force in 1955. Earlier, it was mandatory for the minorities from other countries to stay in India for 11 years to get citizenship. But now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented a new provision according to which minorities who have come to India before 2014 could be given citizenship of India," Khattar said.

During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, Manmohan Singh had himself said in the Lok Sabha that such people should be given citizenship as soon as possible, he said, adding now decks have been cleared in Haryana for giving citizenship to such people. He said people can express their support to the CAA by giving missed call to the toll-free number started by the BJP

Earlier, the chief minister also visited the houses of prominent people in Panchkula as part of Sampark Abhiyan to garner support in favour of CAA.

