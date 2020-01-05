Left Menu
Development News Edition

No decision taken on renaming Ramanagara dist: Karna CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 18:59 IST
No decision taken on renaming Ramanagara dist: Karna CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that no decision has been taken regarding renaming the neighbouring Ramanagara district as Nava (New) Bengaluru, amid reports that his government was mulling over it. The clarification from the Chief Minister came even as JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who represents the district in the assembly, threatening agitation if the government went ahead with the move.

"No such decision has been taken yet," Yediyurappa told reporters here in response to a question on renaming Ramanagara as Nava Bengaluru. The plan to rename Ramanagara is aimed at using the brand Bengaluru to attract investment into the district located adjacent to the IT city, which has almost reached its saturation.

Ramanagra, about 58 km from here, was carved out of Bengaluru Rural district in 2007 by the then government headed by Kumaraswamy, comprising Ramanagara, Channapatna, Kanakapura and Magadi taluks. Opposing any move to rename Ramanagara district, Kumaraswamy said it will be an insult to lord Rama, after whom the district was named, and warned of protest if government goes ahead.

"Ramanagara is surrounded by seven hills and at its centre is Ramadevara betta (hill named after lord Rama), and that's the reason the taluk and district were named as Ramanagara. Despite this, if the name is changed it will be an insult to the philosophy propounded by the BJP itself. It will be an insult to Lord Rama's name," he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy alleged that renaming the district was with a pretext to sell fertile irrigated land next to the capital city to capitalists, and also as Yediyurappa wants to settle political scores with him. He said, if Yediyurappa wants to develop Ramanagara, he should release the funds allocated by his government for the district.

"If you want to develop it further, you will find support from me and my people. But, don't set fire to the district's culture and identity by changing its name," he further tweeted.

The former Chief Minister also questioned why we don't rename all other districts as Bengaluru, if name alone can bring in development. Ramanagara was earlier known as Closepet, it was renamed as Ramanagara after Ramdevara betta, surrounding which the Bollywood classic Sholay was filmed.

Another senior politician, D K Shivakumar of Congress, who hails from the district, had earlier suggested renaming Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Wailing in grief, Iranians flock to mourn slain commander

Hundreds of thousands of mourners, many chanting, beating their chests and wailing in grief, turned out across Iran on Sunday to mourn slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike. Soleimanis b...

Soccer-Aussie Kerr makes winning debut as Chelsea beat Reading 3-1 in WSL

Australia international striker Sam Kerrs Chelsea career got off to a winning start as they came from a goal down to beat Reading 3-1 in the FA Womens Super League at Kingsmeadow on Sunday. Kerr was quickly out of the blocks in her first ga...

Cristiano Ronaldo rocks half a million dollar Rolex

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo believes in keeping track of time in style and this became quite apparent when he was seen wearing a luxury watch worth almost 500,000 dollars. Page Six Style reported that the Juventus player was spotted wit...

Tata Sons to mention in SC plea against NCLAT decision restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman

Tata Sons Private Limited TSPL is likely to mention in the Supreme Court on Monday its petition challenging the NCLAT decision restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the group and saying the verdict undermined corporate democra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020