Opposition parties provoking people on CAA : Kishan Reddy

Asserting that the CAA would not affect any Muslim in the country, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday accused the opposition parties, including the Congress, of trying to create a fear psychosis among the community. Launching the 'Gruha Sampark Abhiyaan programme' (Awareness on Citizeship Amendment Act-2019) here, he said the act was not against the interests of any community in the country.

No Muslim in the country will be affected by the CAA and the Narendra Modi government brought the act for the well being of all... None of the Indian Muslims will be asked to leave the country and no Muslim needs to feel threatened, the Minister of State for Home said. He sought to know from Congress and AIMIM on why and on what basis they were staging protests and provoking the public and were trying to create a fear psychosis among Muslims over the act.

The CAA offers citizenship to persecutedminoritiesin Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as the religious minorities Hindus, Parsis, Buddhists, Sikhs and Christiansin these countries were living in tough conditions and the CAA intends to help them, Kishan Reddy said. He further said a large number of Hindus, Parsis, Buddhists, Sikhs and Christians migrated to India over 40 years ago from Pakistan and Bangladesh do not have any rights.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had also stressed on the need to protect the interests of the refugees, he added. Telangana BJP President K Laxman was among those present at the event..

