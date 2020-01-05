Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harsimrat Badal urges PM to take up with Imran killing of Sikh man in Pak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 19:53 IST
Harsimrat Badal urges PM to take up with Imran killing of Sikh man in Pak

Slamming the mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and the killing of a Sikh man in Pakistan, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday said they showed "the extent of persecution" of minorities there, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take this up with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. She also criticised Congress for its opposition to the new citizenship law, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to minorities escaping religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, asking when Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and his party will stop its "double speak" on the issue.

"A day after mob attacked our holy shrine #GurdwaraNankanaSahib, the brutal murder of sikh youth in Peshawar shows the extent of persecution minorities face in Pak. I urge PM@narendramodiji to immediately take up the issue with @ImranKhanPTI and ensure the safety of Sikh brethren there," Badal said a tweet. "How much blood has to be spilled before @RahulGandhi and his coterie come to the senses? After vandalisation of #GurdwaraNankanaSahib, now a Sikh youth has been shot dead in Peshawar. Killings of minorities in Pak underline the need for #CAA, their hope for safe and dignified life," she wrote in another tweet.

"@Capt_amarinder, another Sikh has been killed just because his brother, the first Sikh news anchor in Pakistan  raised his voice against persecution of minorities there. How many more Sikhs need to die before you and your @INCIndia stop this double speak?" she said in a third tweet. In Pakistan's Peshawar, a 25-year-old Sikh man wa shot dead on Saturday by unknown gunmen, a day after a mob attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Lahore where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.

India on Sunday strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of the Sikh man. The Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan should stop "prevaricating" and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

"India strongly condemns the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur," the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Shah to lay foundation of 'Delhi Cycle Walk' project tomorrow

Seeking to mitigate pollution by encouraging people to use cycles over cars and make Delhi walking-friendly, a dedicated track for cycling and walking would be built in Delhi over the next four years, officials said on Sunday. Union Home Mi...

EESL installs over 1.03 cr smart LED street lights in country so far

Over 1.03 crore smart LED street lights have been installed till date, which led to an estimated energy savings of 6.97 billion kWh per year, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd EESL on Sunday said. These lights have been installed under the Str...

CAA: Ram Madhav lambasts oppn for 'creating confusion' among

Asserting that the Citizenship Amendment Act is an inclusive law not against any citizen or religion of the country, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Sunday slammed opposition parties for allegedly spreading misinformation and creating confu...

Researchers find 'molecular missing link' may explain allergic reactions to personal care products

A new study finding presents insight as to what may trigger immune responses to skin creams and commercial products. Chemical compounds found in skin creams and other personal care products can cause an allergic reaction in the skin, a comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020