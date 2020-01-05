KFL plant inaugurated in Kerala by CM Thodupuzha(Ker), Jan 5 (PTI)A high-technology plant of Kerala Feeds Ltd (KFL) was commissioned near here on Sunday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said it would cater to half of the state's cattle-feed market in the next two years. He termed the Rs 75.75-crore facility as an achievement for the state, considering a general slowdown in the economy.

The government is committed to its mission to proceed on the path of development, Vijayan said. "The government is duty-bound to take care of KFL, which had stood with the dairy farmers by selling products at affordable prices during floods our state faced in the last two years," the CM noted after inaugurating the plant with a capacity of 500 tonnes set up at Arikuzha, 10 km east of this town in hilly Idukki district.

"KFL follows a production procedure that involves quality checking at four stages. That ensures the consumers are free of adulteration," he said. The country needs milk-based value-added products, which deserves stronger market elsewhere in the country and even abroad, he added.

The facility, with a 1,350-sq-metre godown for finished products and another 3,300 sq-metre godown for raw materials, is scheduled to start trial production this month amid the government's efforts to meet increasing demand for dairy and poultry feeds at affordable prices.PTI TGB ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.