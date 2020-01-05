HIGHLIGHTS at 2130 hours

Following are the top stories at 2130 hours:

DEL65 2NDLD JNU Violence on JNU campus as masked men attack students, teachers; police called in

New Delhi: Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

DEL54 CAA-BJP-LDALL CAMPAIGN Top BJP leaders in door-to-door campaign to dispel 'misinformation' on amended Citizenship Act

New Delhi/Gorakhpur/Thiruvanathapuram: BJP chief Amit Shah visited several houses in south Delhi, while UP Chief Minister Adityanath walked down to the shop of a Muslim resident in Gorakhpur as the party on Sunday launched a 10-day door-to-door campaign across the country to dispel "misinformation" on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which has triggered a wave of protests since it was passed in December.

Nation:

DEL45 SHAH-LD CAA

Shah accuses Rahul, Priyanka, Kejriwal of instigating riots by misleading people over CAA New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of instigating "riots" by "misleading" people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and sought to reassure Muslims, saying the law has no provision about taking away citizenship of minorities.

DEL60 MEA-LD JAISHANKAR-IRAN

Jaishankar holds conversation with Iranian FM, says India deeply concerned about levels of tension New Delhi: Amid spiralling US-Iran tensions over the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday had a conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and said India remained deeply concerned about the levels of tension in the region.

DEL46 RJ-CITIZENSHIP-2NDLD SITHARAMAN

Cong which led freedom movement can't stand with 'tukde tukde' gang, this is different Cong: Sitharaman Jaipur: Accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics and creating confusion over the amended Citizenship Act, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday claimed that the Congress of today was different from the one which had led the freedom movement as it now stands with those who commit violence.

BOM15 GJ-LD-INFANT DEATHS

After Kota, Rajkot: 111 infants died at govt hospital in Dec Ahmedabad: After reports about deaths of over 100 children at a state-run hospital in Rajasthan's Kota shocked the country, data shows that 111 infants died at a

civil hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot district in December.

DEL30 MEA-LD INDOPAK India condemns 'targeted killing' of Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar

New Delhi: India on Sunday strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of a minority Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar.

DEL20 UP-LD TERROR Alert along India-Nepal border after inputs of terrorists' presence in UP

Basti (UP): Two suspected ISIS terrorists have entered Uttar Pradesh, following which high alert has been sounded along the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Siddharth Nagar districts, a top police official said on Sunday.

DEL4 CHIDAMBARAM-ACTIVIST Shameful that Jafar, Darapuri arrested without evidence: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said it was "shameful" that Sadaf Jafar, S R Darapuri and Pavan Rao were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for violence without any evidence against them.

DEL29 RJ-LD CITIZENSHIP-SITHARAMAN Cong doing appeasement politics, creating confusion over CAA: Sitharaman

Jaipur: Union minister and Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday accused the Congress of doing appeasement politics and creating confusion among people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

BOM7 MH-LD PORTFOLIOS Maha portfolios: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Anil Deshmukh Home

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar has got the finance and planning department while party colleague Anil Deshmukh is the state's new Home minister, a senior official said on Sunday.

CAL6 SUSHIL-LD NPR

Bihar will carry out NPR updation from May 15-28: Sushil Modi Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said the updation process of the National Population Register (NPR) will be carried out in the state

from May 15 to May 28 this year, notwithstanding the West Bengal and Kerala governments' decision to put the exercise on hold in their respective states.

Foreign:

FGN27 TRUMP-IRAN-2NDLD WARNING Trump steps up warning to Tehran; says US ready to strike 52 Iranian sites if it retaliates

Washington: President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US has identified 52 possible targets in the country and will hit it harder than ever before if Tehran, which has vowed "severe revenge", carries out any attack against America to avenge the killing of top military commander Qasem Soleimani. By Lalit K Jha

FGN30 PAK-IMRAN-NANKANA Imran Khan condemns Nankana Sahib incident, says it goes against his 'vision'

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the recent incident of vandalism at the Nankana Sahib, saying it goes against his "vision" and the government will show "zero tolerance" against those involved in it. By Sajjad Hussain PTI AQS

