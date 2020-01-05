Left Menu
No proposal before govt on renaming Ramanagara dist: Karna CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 21:54 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that there was no proposal before the government regarding renaming the neighbouring Ramanagara district as Nava (New) Bengaluru, amid reports that his government was mulling over it. The clarification from the Chief Minister came even as JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who represents the district in the assembly, threatened to hold protests if the government went ahead with the move.

"No such decision has been taken yet," Yediyurappa told reporters here in response to a question on renaming Ramanagara as Nava Bengaluru. Later, in a statement released by the CMO, Yediyurappa said there was no such proposal before the government to rename Ramanagara district.

"Unnecessary discussions are happening regarding renaming of Ramanagara district, there was no such thinking or proposal before the government," he said. Hitting out at the Congress and JD(S), the Chief Minister said they were indulging in a discussion that has no substance, to remain in news and create confusion among people.

"I'm clarifying that there is no such subject or agenda before the government," Yediyurappa said. The plan to rename Ramanagara is aimed at using the brand Bengaluru to attract investment into the district located adjacent to the IT city, which has almost reached its saturation.

Ramanagra, about 58 km from here, was carved out of Bengaluru Rural district in 2007 by the then government headed by Kumaraswamy, comprising Ramanagara, Channapatna, Kanakapura and Magadi taluks. Opposing any move to rename Ramanagara district, Kumaraswamy said it will be an insult to lord Rama, after whom the district was named, and warned of protest if government goes ahead.

"Ramanagara is surrounded by seven hills and at its centre is Ramadevara betta (hill named after lord Rama), and that's the reason the taluk and district were named as Ramanagara. Despite this, if the name is changed it will be an insult to the philosophy propounded by the BJP itself. It will be an insult to Lord Rama's name," he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy alleged that renaming the district was with a pretext to sell fertile irrigated land next to the capital city to capitalists and also because Yediyurappa wants to settle political scores with him. He said if Yediyurappa wants to develop Ramanagara, he should release the funds allocated by his government for the district.

"If you want to develop it further, you will find support from me and my people. But, don't set fire to the district's culture and identity by changing its name," he further tweeted. The former Chief Minister also questioned why we don't rename all other districts as Bengaluru, if name alone can bring in development.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy's comments, Yediyurappa said no one can question our devotion and regards for lord Rama. Expressing surprise over Congress and JD(S)' devotion towards lord Rama, he said, "if their devotion is true, I welcome it. It is laughable that Congress and JD(S) leaders are planning protest against a non issue." Ramanagara was earlier known as Closepet, it was renamed as Ramanagara after Ramdevara betta, surrounding which the Bollywood classic Sholay was filmed.

Another senior politician, D K Shivakumar of Congress, who hails from the district, had earlier suggested renaming Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

