Arrested IAS officer sent to jail

  PTI
  Bhubaneswar
  Updated: 05-01-2020 22:30 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 22:24 IST
Arrested IAS officer sent to jail
Suspended IAS officer Bijay Ketan Upadhyay and an official of a private bank, arrested by Odisha's antigraft vigilance wing on charge of taking a bribe, were sent to Jharpada jail here on Sunday on completion of their police remand. Vigilance sleuths had arrested Upadhyaya and relationship Manager of YES Bank, Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar Santosh Kumar Pattnayak on December 30 for allegedly taking Rs one lakh as bribe for passing a bill.

Upadhyay working as the director of the horticulture department has been suspended following his arrest. On completion of police remand, both the accused were produced before the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. The Court remanded them to judicial custody till January 13, a vigilance statement said.

The court also fixed the date for hearing on the successive bail petition filed by Upadhyaya on January 8, it said. Upadhyay had denied his involvement in any graft case and claimed that he was falsely implicated.

The Vigilance department has alleged that Pattnayak had received the bribe of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of the IAS officer from the authorized representative of a private company against payment of over Rs 50 lakh released to the account of the said company.

