Rs 1.50 lakh stolen from car

A bag containing Rs 1.50 lakh cash was stolen from a car parked on the Central Avenue here, the police said on Sunday. Pawan Agrawal (26), the complainant, told police that he had left the bag on the rear seat after parking the car near Raymond showroom on Saturday evening.

When he returned, he found a rear-side window smashed and the bag missing, he said. A case under IPC section 379 (theft) was registered at Kotwali police station..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.