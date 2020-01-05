Priyanka reaches AIIMS, meets injured JNU students

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches AIIMS in Delhi to meet the JNU students injured during violence at the campus.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury. The JNU administration said "masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around, damaging property and attacking people.

