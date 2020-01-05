Left Menu
Development News Edition

Such acts of violence, anarchy won't be tolerated: HRD Ministry on JNU violence

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) on Sunday condemned the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and said that such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 23:26 IST
Such acts of violence, anarchy won't be tolerated: HRD Ministry on JNU violence
Ministry of Human Resource Development. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Sunday condemned the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and said that such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated. "It has come to Ministry's notice that a group of masked people entered the JNU campus today, threw stones, damaged property and attacked students. This is very unfortunate and highly condemnable, such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated," tweeted Ministry of HRD.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Jawaharlal University Students' Union (JNUSU) traded blame for the attack on the students. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his shock over the violence at the JNU and said how will the country progress if students are not safe on university campuses.

"I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside the university campus?" tweeted Kejriwal. The Chief Minister's tweet came after the attack on campus.

According to the officials, seven ambulances have been sent to the JNU and 10 more are on standby. Heavy police have been deployed at the main gate of the University following the violence. "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I am bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh told reporters. She has been admitted to the AIIMS here for treatment. Several other students were also injured in the incident.

In a video of the incident, a group of goons with their faces covered can be seen assaulting students with wooden sticks and rods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela opposition slams 'parliamentary coup'

Caracas, Jan 5 AFP Venezuelas opposition denounced a parliamentary coup after a rival to Juan Guaido declared himself parliament speaker on Sunday as security forces prevented the incumbent from entering. Images of Luis Parra declaring hims...

UPDATE 2-Senate Republican eyes rule change to kick start Trump impeachment trial

The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he wants the Senate to launch an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump within days and wrap it up this month, even if it means changing Senate rules. The Democratic-contro...

Clearing English exam shouldn't be mandatory: MoS Ashwini Choubey

Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday said one should have the knowledge of English but clearing an exam of the subject should not be mandatory. The current education system is confined to passing examination and getting a...

Children's death toll at gov't hospital in north India rises amid nationwide outcry

Some 109 children have so far died at a government hospital in northern India since the beginning of December, said a hospital official on Sunday, even as local authorities scrambled to bring in additional staff and equipment amid a rising ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020