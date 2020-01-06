Delhi Police commissioner must be held accountable for attacks on JNU students: Cong
The Congress on Monday demanded that Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik be held accountable for the attacks on a group of JNU students and teachers by a masked mob, saying the perpetrators of the crime must be identified within 24 hours and brought to justice. Strongly condemning the attacks, Congress leader P Chidambaram, at a press conference, also said the buck starts with the Delhi Police Commissioner and stops with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The former home minister described the JNU violence as descent into fascism and said he is sure there were intelligence inputs on Sunday's attacks.. "Where is the Delhi Police commissioner, why didn't he rush to JNU when students were being attacked and shown on TV," he said, adding that Patnaik must be held accountable for the violence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to address public rally in Ramlila Maidan
Anti-CAA protest: People march in S Delhi in support of Jamia students, those facing police action
Modi to address rally in Delhi as protests rage in India over new law
Security tightened in Delhi ahead of Narendra Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan
Congress wrongly portraying BJP as communal: Goa DyCM