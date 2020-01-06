Left Menu
Development News Edition

Perpetrators of JNU violence should be arrested within 24 hours , says P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram demanded that the perpetrators of violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) be identified and arrested within 24 hours. He was addressing a press conference here on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 15:39 IST
Perpetrators of JNU violence should be arrested within 24 hours , says P Chidambaram
P Chidambaram addressing press conference in New Delhi on Monday . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram demanded that the perpetrators of violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) be identified and arrested within 24 hours. He was addressing a press conference here on Monday. "We demand that the perpetrators of violence be identified and arrested within 24 hours and brought to justice. We also demand that accountability on officers be fixed and action taken immediately," said Chidambaram.

"This incident is perhaps the most clinching evidence that we are rapidly descending into anarchy. It happened in the national capital in India's foremost University under the watch of Central government, Home Minister, LG and Police Commissioner," he added. He also stated that this was the 'gravest act of impunity' that has been seen in recent times.

"Nothing can be more shocking and shameful", Chidambaram said. He also questioned Delhi Police's action over the incident and demanded that the Commissioner will be held accountable.

"Did Delhi Police not have any intelligence on this planned assault? If not, their intelligence gathering was pathetic, if they did, it was an atrocious failure of responsibility. In either event, Police Commissioner must be held accountable", Chidambaram said. He also hailed the youth for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that it is aspiring to see the youth lead the movement.

"We are gratified that students and youth are in the forefront of protests. It lifts our spirits and aspirations when we see thousands of young men & women stand up for liberty, equality, equal protection of the laws, pluralism, secularism and Constitutional morality", he said. On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards' maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

'Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2020' in Aurangabad from Jan 9

The seventh Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2020, showcasing the regional industrial-strength, will be held here from January 9, an organizer saidChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the event while Union minister Nitin Gadkari will a...

Sensex nosedives 788 pts on US-Iran standoff

The BSE benchmark Sensex crashed by nearly 788 points and the NSE Nifty tumbled around 234 points on Monday as heightened tensions in the Middle East kept investors on edge. The 30-share BSE index ended at 40,676.63, dropping of 787.98 poin...

Wishes pour in for Kapil Dev as cricketer turns 61

Wishes poured in for Kapil Dev on Monday as the former Indian captain turned 61. The World Cup-winning captain, Dev, has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5...

Zimbabwe: Fire destroys part of Indian Embassy in Harare, no casualty reported

Fire gutted part of the Indian Embassy in Zimbabwes Harare on Monday in what is suspected to have been an electrical fault.Indian ambassador Rangsung Masakui told the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation that the fire was confined ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020