PDP pays tribute to its founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his fourth death anniversary

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 17:00 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 17:00 IST
The PDP on Monday paid tribute to its founder and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his fourth death anniversary. Sayeed died on January 7, 2016 at AIIMS hospital in Delhi after being admitted there briefly.

PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura described the the party founder as a far sighted political leader and an astute administrator who, during his two tenures as chief minister, remained focussed on securing development and bettering the lot of people of J&K. The PDP is planning to hold a function at the Bijbehara graveyard of Sayeed on Tuesday to mark his fourth death anniversary, but it is unlikely that the administration will allow it.

Hanjura, in a statement, said the PDP founder had an amicable demeanour and enormous courage to take on varied challenges during his six-and-a-half decade long political career. He said that even towards the last days of his life, Sayeed's utmost priority was his people.

"In the present world when corrupt policies have become a permanent tag of several political parties in India, Mufti Sahib was the person who throughout his life maintained the simple living and high thinking philosophy as a guiding principle. In spite of being a political figure of such a great stature in entire India, one would be surprised to know that only wealth he has left behind are his principles of selflessness," he added. Hanjura said the people of this land would never forget how this man ended the decades old turbulence in valley when the PDP formed the government for the first time after the 2002 assembly polls.

