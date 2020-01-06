Boxing trainer held under POCSO Act

A boxing trainer was arrested here on Monday on charges of attempting to sexually assault a minor girl trainee in the city, police said. The 21-year old Sibu, an undergraduate student, was working as a part-time assistant trainer at a boxing centre at Ramanathapuram here, they said.

He became friends with the 16-year old girl, took 'selfies' with her on his mobile and allegedly attempted to sexually assault her following which a complaint was lodged. Sibu was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and lodged in the Central jail here, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

