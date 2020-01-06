Following are the top stories at 6.15 PM

DEL92 DELHIPOLLS-EC Delhi Assembly polls on February 8; results to be declared on Feb 11: EC

New Delhi: The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

DEL100 JNU-3RDLD HRD JNU violence: HRD Ministry meets univ officials, VC Jagadesh Kumar stays away

New Delhi: The HRD Ministry met officials from the JNU administration on Monday and took stock of the situation on the campus following Sunday's violence, even as Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar skipped the meeting.

DEL135 JNU-LD JNUSU Violence in JNU was organised attack: JNUSU

New Delhi: A day after JNU students were attacked by a masked mob in the varsity, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, who was also injured in the violence, on Monday alleged that it was an organised attack and some "RSS affiliated professors" were promoting violence.

CAL13 JNU-POKHRIYAL Univs cannot become "political dens", says HRD minister; warns

of action over JNU violence Bhubaneswar: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday asserted educational institutions cannot be allowed to become "political adda", and vowed "strong action" against the perpetrators of Sunday night violence at

JNU.

DEL54 LD JNU JNU violence: Uneasy calm in JNU and widespread protests, Shah speaks to LG

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday discussed the situation in Jawaharlal Nehru University with Delhi lieutenant governor and the HRD ministry called an urgent meeting, as anger over the violence the night before found resonance in universities across the country and an uneasy calm settled on the campus.

DEL129 DELHIPOLLS- LD KEJRIWAL AAP will fight Delhi Assembly election on basis of its govt's work: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the upcoming Assembly elections will be fought on the basis of the AAP government's work and noted that his party will run a "positive" campaign.

DEL132 DELHIPOLLS-SHAH AAP govt misled people of Delhi for 5 years: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday accused the AAP government in Delhi of misleading the people for five years and said after the February 8 assembly polls, a new dispensation will take over and accelerate development in the national capital.

DEL128 POL-CITIZENSHIP-LD CONG NRC is mischievous plan to divide India: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday dubbed the National Register of Citizens a "sinister and mischievous plan" to divide the country and alleged that the NRC-CAA-NPR exercise is part of the RSS-BJP plan to push its "divisive" agenda of a 'Hindu Rashtra'.

DEL101 DL-SEEMAPURI-VIOLENCE Two Bangladeshi, among five, arrested for 'involvement' in Seemapuri violence during anti-CAA stir

New Delhi: Two Bangladeshi nationals among five men have been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for allegedly causing violence violence during an anti-CAA protest recently at Seempuri in North East Delhi, officials said on Monday.

LEGAL

LGD8 SC-ASSAM NRC SC seeks explanation from Assam on allegations of communal statements by state NRC coordinator

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought an explanation from the Assam government over the allegation that the state coordinator for NRC was making communal statements.

LGD14 SC-LD MALLYA Mallya cannot use pendency of plea to stall insolvency proceedings against him, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya cannot use pendency of his plea in the apex court to stall insolvency proceedings initiated against him by lenders in other countries.

BUSINESS

DEL104 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold prices hit lifetime high of Rs 41,730 per 10 gm, zoom Rs 720

New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital hit an all-time high level on Monday and zoomed Rs 720 to Rs 41,730 per 10 gram following a pick-up in safe-haven demand for the metal amid weak equities and bullish global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

FOREIGN

FGN39 PAK-QURESHI-INDIA JNU attack 'yet another reminder of growing intolerance in India': Qureshi

Islamabad: Needling India, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday alleged that the attack on students and teachers at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is "yet another reminder of growing intolerance" in the country.

FGN11 US-IRAN-2NDLD TRUMP Trump warns Iran of 'major retaliation' in case of attack

Washington: US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of "major retaliation" if Tehran carries out any attack against America to avenge the killing of top military commander Qasem Soleimani and hinted at striking its cultural sites. By Lalit K Jha

FGN30 US-TRUMP-LD IRAQ Trump rules out US troop withdrawal from Iraq, threatens 'very big' sanctions

Washington: President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose "very big" sanctions on Iraq after its Parliament called on the US military to leave the country for assassinating top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack in Baghdad. By Lalit K Jha

FGN27 PAK-GURDWARA-LD ARREST Main accused in Nankana Sahib vandalism held in Pakistan

Lahore: The main accused in the recent incident of vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province has been arrested and charged with a non-bailable section of the stringent anti-terrorism act, a top official said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.