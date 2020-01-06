Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall while several areas in the plains and low hills were lashed by rain on Monday, the meteorological department said. As a result, the maximum temperatures across the hill-state dropped 6 to 7 degrees Celsius below normal, Director of Shimla Meteorological Centre, Manmohan Singh, said.

Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla, Kufri, Manali and Bharmaur received fresh snowfall, he said. Bharmaur got 5 cm snowfall, followed by Gondla, Kufri and Keylong (3 cm each), Kalpa (2.2 cm), Shimla (2.1 cm) and Udaipur (1 cm),

Tourist destinations Manali, Dalhousie, Kufri, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures, he said. At minus 9 degrees Celsius, Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state and the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Kangra at 13.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

Kalpa registered a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius while Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie shivered at minus 3.2, minus 0.4 and minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, Singh said. The minimum temperature in state capital Shimla was 0.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

