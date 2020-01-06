Darjeeling shivers at 0.6 deg C, Kolkata at 12.6 deg C

The Himalayan town of Darjeeling shivered at near-freezing temperatures on Monday, while the mercury stayed below 10 degrees Celsius in other parts of West Bengal. The Met department said that Darjeeling recorded a mininum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius, while hill town Kalimpong was a little warmer at 3 degrees.

Contai in East Midnapore recorded the lowest temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius in the plains, while other places that clocked sub-10 degrees Celsius are Coochbehar, Balurghat, Siliguri, Sriniketan and Krishnanagar, the Met said. Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius, while the day's maximum temperature stood at 22.6 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast no change in night temperatures in the state for the next two days..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

