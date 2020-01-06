Jilted lover slits woman's throat, kills self

A jilted lover killed a 21-year-old woman by slitting her throat before killing himself at Karakkonam, a nearby suburb on Monday, police said. The incident occurred when the woman, Ashika, was at home and her parents, both daily wage earners, were away for their routine work.

The accused, 21-year-old Anu, who lived in a nearby house, barged into Ashika's house and slit her throat before ending his life in a similar manner, police said quoting local people and neighbours. When neigbours rushed to the house hearing the woman's screams, the two were found lying in a pool of blood.

"As informed by the local people, we rushed to the spot and took both of them to the nearby Karakkonam Medical College. But, the woman was declared brought dead. Doctors asked us to rush the man to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where he died later," a police official said.

The official said both were in love with each other, but had parted ways. The woman had lodged a complaint last year stating that the man was stalking her, based on which he and his parents had been summoned to the station and the issue had been sorted out, he said.

Police said they were clueless on what triggered the sudden provocation that led to the tragedy, the official added..

