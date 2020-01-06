Left Menu
J&K highway closed due to landslide, snowfall

Over 600 vehicles were stranded as fresh snowfall and landslides triggered by rains have closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway again on Monday, officials said. One-way traffic resumed on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sunday after remaining suspended for the past four days due to multiple landslides in Ramban district, the officials added.

The highway have been closed for traffic movement after fresh snowfall across the Jawahar tunnel and fresh landslide at Digdol forced authorities to close the traffic, the officials said. More than 500 passenger vehicles, which were on way to Kashmir, have been stranded between Digdol and Ramban. Near about 100 passenger vehicles have been stranded at Jawahar tunnel and Banihal area, according to the officials.

Highway traffic officials said efforts were being made to return passenger vehicles back to Banihal and Ramban town from isolated places of highway. Hundreds of passengers vehicles and load carriers have crossed the tunnel well before the highway was closed at 5 pm and 3.30 pm at Digdol after fresh snowfall and landslides respectively.

More than 6 inch of snow was recorded at the Jawahar tunnel, 3-4 inches at Banihal and Patnitop.

