Sudanese man held with 40 kg white sandalwood at IGI airport
A Sudanese man was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling white sandalwood weighing 40 kg, officials said on Monday.
Passenger Mohammed Khinder Baballa was intercepted on Sunday evening at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as his baggage looked suspicious, they said.
Baballa, bound for Sudan's capital city of Khartoum via Jeddah, and the white sandalwood logs recovered from him were handed over to Customs authorities at the airport for further investigation, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to address public rally in Ramlila Maidan
Anti-CAA protest: People march in S Delhi in support of Jamia students, those facing police action
Modi to address rally in Delhi as protests rage in India over new law
Security tightened in Delhi ahead of Narendra Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan
Homeless take refuge in night shelters as mercury level dips in Delhi